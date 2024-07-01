Golden Road Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Golden Road Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.20. 723,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,176. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $370.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.51. The company has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

