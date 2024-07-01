Golden Road Advisors LLC Has $14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 11.6% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.24. 285,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,224. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.