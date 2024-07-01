Golden Road Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Golden Road Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,818 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Oracle by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Oracle by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $143.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $395.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

