Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Up 31.3% in June

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITS stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a PE ratio of -138.69 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $75.06.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,382.35%.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

