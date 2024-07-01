GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Sells $2,764,638.26 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 93,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $2,764,638.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,219,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,152,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 81,537 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $2,432,248.71.

On Thursday, June 20th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 15,993 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $482,029.02.

On Thursday, June 13th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $2,805,460.35.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $5,808,902.48.

On Thursday, May 16th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,453,252.14.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $3,416,347.08.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GCT opened at $30.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.87. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $45.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GCT. Maxim Group started coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCT. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

