Geegoopuzzle Price Tops $3.56 on Top Exchanges (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $533.49 million and approximately $670,034.23 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $3.56 or 0.00005608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 3.5002915 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $559,542.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

