Gala Self Reported Market Cap Hits $981.48 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Gala has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $981.48 million and $62.88 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 34,325,114,697 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,249,176,264 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

