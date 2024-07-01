Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.73

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.73 and last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 66246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.58.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,916.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after buying an additional 128,148 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

