Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.78

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 51703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
