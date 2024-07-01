Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of FOXA opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 862.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in FOX by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

