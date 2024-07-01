Forterra’s (FORT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 162.60 ($2.06) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 159 ($2.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2,650.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Forterra has a one year low of GBX 122.20 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 190.60 ($2.42). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

