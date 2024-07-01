Forterra’s (FORT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 162.60 ($2.06) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Forterra Stock Down 0.4 %
About Forterra
Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.
