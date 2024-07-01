First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Position Boosted by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 4.6% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $54.72. 364,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,493. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

