First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 149,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 114,558 shares.The stock last traded at $122.93 and had previously closed at $123.29.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
