First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 149,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 114,558 shares.The stock last traded at $122.93 and had previously closed at $123.29.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

