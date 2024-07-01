First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 90,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 28,429 shares.The stock last traded at $107.54 and had previously closed at $108.53.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
