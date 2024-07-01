First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 90,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 28,429 shares.The stock last traded at $107.54 and had previously closed at $108.53.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

