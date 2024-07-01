First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FACO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464. First Acceptance has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 73.36%.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.