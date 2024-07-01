Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 257 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Seneca House Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,828.5% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 97,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 96,282 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 83,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 108,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,760,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

