Financial Life Advisors Sells 13,447 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,447 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 14.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Life Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $33,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.05. 1,573,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,264. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

