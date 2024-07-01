Financial Life Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Financial Life Advisors lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 41,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 736,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Encompass Health stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 483,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.