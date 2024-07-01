Financial Life Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,664,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,845,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $83.96. 1,716,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

