Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 25.5% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 27.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,998. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $70.18 and a 12 month high of $89.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.