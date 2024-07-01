Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 181.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after buying an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after acquiring an additional 378,697 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,976,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,136 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,437,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. 3,608,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,804. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

