Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Stock Position Lowered by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FDLO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.07. 43,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,639. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.