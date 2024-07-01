F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FG opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after buying an additional 427,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 29.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 42,340 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.