Fei USD (FEI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $117,980.33

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.30 million and approximately $117,980.33 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,226,027 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,226,027.49834992 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94367619 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $117,520.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

