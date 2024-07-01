Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,158.70

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,158.70 and last traded at $1,138.00, with a volume of 1278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,136.25.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,120.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,054.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $30.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.