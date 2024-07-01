Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

