Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.40.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
