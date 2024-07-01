Everscale Price Reaches $0.0515 on Top Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. Everscale has a market capitalization of $101.53 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,398,854 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,306,055 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

