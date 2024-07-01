EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Up 45.0% in June

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,176,860.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,225 in the last three months. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 214,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.10. 630,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

