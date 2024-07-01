Everipedia (IQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.57 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $80.11 million and $2.57 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 18,566,326,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

