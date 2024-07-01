Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 54,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 492,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 273,054 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

ETON traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,868. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 million, a PE ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

