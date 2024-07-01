Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.09.

EQR stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

