Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EUBG remained flat at $0.27 on Friday. 6,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

