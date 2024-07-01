Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EUBG remained flat at $0.27 on Friday. 6,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
