Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. 2,812,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,585. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

