Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Energy Recovery worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,967 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.9% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,780,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,765,000 after purchasing an additional 67,184 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,085,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 891,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. 888,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,913. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $761.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $473,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 772,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,445,904.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 772,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,445,904.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Moon acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,096 shares of company stock worth $1,084,084. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Further Reading

