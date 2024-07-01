Energi Price Tops $0.0978 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and $773,356.89 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00047138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,311,519 coins and its circulating supply is 78,312,383 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

