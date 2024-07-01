Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.9 days.
Energean Stock Performance
Energean stock remained flat at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. Energean has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.35.
About Energean
