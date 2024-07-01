Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Embraer Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

