ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.74 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. ELIS has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $138,425.60 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03334549 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $71,097.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

