Echo45 Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,101. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

