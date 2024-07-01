Ebara Stock to Split on Friday, July 5th (OTCMKTS:EBCOY)

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Friday, July 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, July 5th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 5th.
Ebara Price Performance
Ebara stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. Ebara has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $47.00.
About Ebara
