Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Stock Performance
Shares of EATBF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Eat & Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile
