Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

