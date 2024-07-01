E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.6 days.

E.On Trading Down 1.3 %

ENAKF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. E.On has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

