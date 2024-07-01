E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.6 days.
E.On Trading Down 1.3 %
ENAKF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. E.On has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $14.58.
E.On Company Profile
