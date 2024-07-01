Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DY stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.76. 579,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,296. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.07 and its 200-day moving average is $137.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,679,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 84.2% in the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 66.1% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 66,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

