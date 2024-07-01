Divi Achieves Market Cap of $7.49 Million (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Divi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Divi has a market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $215,431.25 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Divi has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00046860 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,931,599,758 coins. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,931,115,101.193378. The last known price of Divi is 0.0019141 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $244,765.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.