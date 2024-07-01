Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000.

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 275,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

