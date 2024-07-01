Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 449.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock remained flat at $26.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,055 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

