D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 105.7% from the May 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 800.0 days.

D’Ieteren Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SIEVF remained flat at 206.62 during trading on Friday. D’Ieteren Group has a twelve month low of 165.15 and a twelve month high of 235.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 221.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 207.14.

About D’Ieteren Group

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

