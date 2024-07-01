DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

DFI Retail Group stock remained flat at $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

About DFI Retail Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.