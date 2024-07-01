Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 47,500 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,199,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,984,000 after purchasing an additional 187,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

MRVL stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,414,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of -61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,065 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

